3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,900

Be the first to live in this New Built Home. This one-story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2-car garage. There is front covered patio Once you step into the house you will be greated by an gourmet kitchen including granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances. The open concept is perfect for entertaining. The primary bedroom features an attractive ensuite complete with walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. The rear covered patio comes built is located off the dining room. This one is ready to move in January 1st!

