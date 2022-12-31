Be the first to live in this New Built Home. This one-story home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 2-car garage. There is front covered patio Once you step into the house you will be greated by an gourmet kitchen including granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances. The open concept is perfect for entertaining. The primary bedroom features an attractive ensuite complete with walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. The rear covered patio comes built is located off the dining room. This one is ready to move in January 1st!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang was found dead Saturday afternoon in Austin, according to the Finding Tanner Hoang Facebook page, w…
Emma Hoang wanted to honor her late brother, Tanner Hoang.
Mr. Hamburger officials announced Monday on its Facebook page that its Bryan restaurant will not be reopening as planned in 2023 and said the …
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
Joshua Ryan Herrin was arrested Friday and taken into custody for his connection in the shooting of a Brazos County deputy earlier in the day,…
The outcomes of Wednesday’s games at the Aggieland invitational didn’t go the way that College Station head coach DeAnna Doles wanted, but it …
The Glen Rose girls basketball team has a way of making itself feel at home during the Aggieland Invitational.
Dear Prince Harry:
A small airplane with a mechanical failure made an emergency landing in a field off Jones Road between F.M. 47 and F.M 60 on Tuesday afternoon…
A "Cousin Eddie" display from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" apparently looked a little too real and police were called to check it out.