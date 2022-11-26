 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,900

  Updated
Available now!! Fantastic 3-bedroom, 2-bath home in a great central location! Extensive tile and wood laminate flooring throughout. The open kitchen has granite counters, decorative backsplash, tile flooring, and overlooks the living area with stone fireplace. Close to Texas A&M and close to all the Tower Pointe shopping and restaurants. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis and will require a pet deposit.

