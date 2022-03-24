 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,900

Don't miss out on seeing this home in castlegate neighborhood. Fresh paint in bedrooms. Wood flooring throughout living and bedrooms. Large Master bedroom, Spacious kitchen with granite countertop. Double sinks, separate tub, shower and walk-in closet. Fireplace in the living room. Large backyard and 2 car garage. Close to schools, shopping centers and parks.

