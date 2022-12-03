**Available for Summer 2023 Move in.** This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo is waiting for you. The open concept in the living room and kitchen area have "wood like" flooring. The kitchen has granite countertops, with a breakfast bar and black appliances. The bedrooms are great size with carpet and in-suite bathroom with walk-in closets. The refrigerator, washer and dyer provided. You have reserved parking in the gated community, also offers a club house, fitness center, pool, and much more! Great location in gated Lakeridge Townhome community only one block from the TAMU bus route, easy access to Wellborn Rd and 2818.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,850
