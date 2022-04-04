3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,850

Pre-leasing 05/20/2022 move in. Beautiful 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home located in popular Edelweiss Gardens. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. All the bedrooms with carpet. Tile floors in kitchen and both baths. Spacious master suite with separate walk-in shower and garden tub, and separate sinks. Oversized patio and screened-in porch, seamless gutters. Just a block away from the subdivision park! This home is close proximity to schools, medical, restaurants and shopping. It is 0.4 mile from elementary and middle school and 1 mile from high school.