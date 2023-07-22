NOW LEASING FOR 2023/2024 FALL SCHOOL YEAR MOVE IN! Located in a desirable area along Harvey Mitchell Parkway these homes will not last long. Close proximity to shopping and easy access to Texas A&M University and the bus stop. The interior of these town homes are sure to impress with the many special features. Soft close kitchen cabinetry, all stainless steel appliances, thermostats in each bedroom, and gorgeous high quality granite. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom and large walk-in closet. The downstairs has a massive utility room that comes with a large amount of storage space and front-load washer and dryer.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,800
