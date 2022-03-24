Centrally located home near Texas A&M University, restaurant and bar district, shopping, and more! This home offers plenty of parking, a covered front porch, tall ceilings and natural lighting throughout. Enjoy the open floor plan with a large living room and great kitchen and dining combination with an island! Roomy utility room with a washer and dryer for tenants' use that leads out to the covered patio/deck and open lawn. Large master suite with a make-up vanity and walk-in closet. Also enjoy the large bedrooms upstairs with nice closet space, window seating with storage, and a great jack/jill bath. Lawn care included! PRELEASING FOR 8/1/2022.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Walmart employee shared this video of people screaming for shoppers in the parking lot to run to the shelter of the store as debris flew through the air.
A 30-year-old Houston man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being accused of firing a gun at his girlfriend and assaulting her.
The National Weather Service in Houston has issued a tornado warning for parts of Brazos County, including Bryan and College Station until 9 p…
A severe storm that moved into the area after originating near San Antonio produced confirmed tornadoes in Snook, near Texas 47 in Bryan, near…
A New Zealand couple who thought they dug up the world's largest potato had their dreams turn to mash after Guinness said it isn't a potato after all.
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch for the majority of the Brazos Valley, including Brazos, Bur…
Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.
Longtime former Texas A&M University professor Kerry Litzenberg, known by many students as “Dr. Litz,” died last Thursday at age 72.
Eight years after Snook High School senior Jalee Baumann started showing chickens through 4-H and FFA, her pen of broilers was named the reser…
After a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, AggieCon returns for its 51st convention this weekend.