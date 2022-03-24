 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,750

Centrally located home near Texas A&M University, restaurant and bar district, shopping, and more! This home offers plenty of parking, a covered front porch, tall ceilings and natural lighting throughout. Enjoy the open floor plan with a large living room and great kitchen and dining combination with an island! Roomy utility room with a washer and dryer for tenants' use that leads out to the covered patio/deck and open lawn. Large master suite with a make-up vanity and walk-in closet. Also enjoy the large bedrooms upstairs with nice closet space, window seating with storage, and a great jack/jill bath. Lawn care included! PRELEASING FOR 8/1/2022.

