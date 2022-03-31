 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,700

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,700

AVAILABLE FOR Immediate Move In! Don't miss out on this great location, directly across from TAMU Campus and golf course! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open living area & large bedrooms. Large backyard. Minutes away from restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and on the bus routes. Pre lease today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert