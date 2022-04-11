3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,650

Completely remodeled home in 2014. updates include all windows, window framing, flooring, tile in all wet areas, new showers, knotty alder cabinets, stainless steel appliances, replaced all ceiling fans, paint inside and out. Granite counter tops, and new open kitchen design. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home offers updated amenities for this remodeled home. New A/C with new vinyl windows make this house very efficient and has very low utility bills. This home has a wet bar, vaulted living room ceilings and new blinds with a massive back yard. New carpet was installed July, 2019. Available move in date will be 7/31/2022