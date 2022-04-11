 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,600

Remodeled in 2019 including new flooring, windows, paint, roof, A/C and fridge. Bus route is just one block away. Your next home will include a fridge, yard fenced yard and the owner cuts the yard. Lots of conveniences of living next to Wolf Creek Park... Summer concerts are 100 yards away, 2.5 mile running/walking trail, 4 blocks away from the mall and several strip centers that include 15 eateries. Home is available on June 8, 2022.

