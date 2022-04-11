Remodeled in 2019 including new flooring, windows, paint, roof, A/C and fridge. Bus route is just one block away. Your next home will include a fridge, yard fenced yard and the owner cuts the yard. Lots of conveniences of living next to Wolf Creek Park... Summer concerts are 100 yards away, 2.5 mile running/walking trail, 4 blocks away from the mall and several strip centers that include 15 eateries. Home is available on June 8, 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 41-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of selling drugs.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge for the third time.
A Bryan man with two prior burglary convictions has been sent back to prison after pleading guilty to burglary of a habitation from a 2021 arrest.
College Station head volleyball coach Kacie Street is leaving the Lady Cougars but will remain heavily involved in the sport and community as …
Local couple Raye Leigh and Jonathan Stone have been named Texas A&M 2022-23 Parents of the Year.
When Mason Ruiz was a freshman at Bryan, he was part of a Vikings baseball team that won just three district games.
A simple hand motion or glance between Sage and Summer Scarmardo is often not a good sign for opponents of the College Station softball team. …
Texas A&M's Troy Claunch's lack of home runs this season had become a point of jest among his Texas A&M teammates.
The case against the last of four Caldwell High School students originally indicted on felony charges following an incident on a school bus in…
One person died in a three-vehicle crash on Texas 30 just south of College Station on Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Pub…