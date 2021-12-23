3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,600

Move in ready 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in Southwood Valley! This home is located just minutes away from hospitals, restaurants, schools, and shopping. Most of the home has tile floors made for easy cleaning - just one secondary bedroom has carpet. Kitchen features electric range, built in microwave, built in dishwasher and large pantry! Large backyard with covered patio just waiting for your outdoor entertaining. Pets are ok with owner approval. This home is not available for pre-leasing. Owners are looking for immediate tenant move in. No showings until Tuesday, Dec 21st please.