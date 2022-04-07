NOW PRE-LEASING. AVAILABLE FOR A AUGUST 2022 MOVE IN. This a gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom is not your typical duplex. It looks like a very nice large 2-story house. This home has a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom, study, guest room, or game room. Located minutes away from TAMU campus. It features tiled floors downstairs, all white appliances in the kitchen, and a nice backyard with a privacy fence. Washer and dryer are provided. Lawn care is provided. Don't miss out on this home!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,600
