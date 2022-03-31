 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,600

Charming home on a cul-de-sac lot within minutes from shopping and College Station High School. Split floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open living and kitchen area. Kitchen features beautiful archways, granite countertops, eating bar and all appliances stay. All bathrooms have a tub/shower combo. Large backyard with privacy fence.

