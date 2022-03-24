 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,550

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,550

Gorgeous condo in immaculate condition located just minutes from TAMU. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo features granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms, spacious living area, wonderful dining area, amazing kitchen with pantry and eating bar. Wonderful tile flooring throughout the entire downstairs with the exception of downstairs bedroom which has carpet. Nice patio in back and large balcony upstairs off both upstairs bedrooms. HOA takes care of the front lawn and community pool. Located close to TAMU, Blinn, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Stock photos*

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert