3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,550

Live right in the heart of Aggieland with this adorable 3-bed, 2-bath all-brick exterior patio home, located in South College Station! Great floorplan with spacious living, dining opening to kitchen. Two nice size bedrooms have jack and jill bath between them. Master with private bath in the back of the home. Lovely patio, garden area. Attached two-car garage. Wonderful location near medical, shopping, and restaurants, walking trails, and nearby parks. Available for June 15, 2022 move in!