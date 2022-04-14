3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,500

Gorgeous condo in immaculate condition located just minutes from TAMU. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo features granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms, spacious living area, wonderful dining area, amazing kitchen with pantry and eating bar. Wonderful tile flooring throughout the entire downstairs with the exception of downstairs bedroom which has carpet. Nice patio in back and large balcony upstairs off both upstairs bedrooms. HOA takes care of the front lawn and community pool. Located close to TAMU, Blinn, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Stock photos*