 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,500

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,500

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,500

Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Condo at Lakeridge Townhomes. Living Room with Wood Floor, Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar and appliances. Each room is on separate leases. Powder Bath off Living. Bedroom complete with Private Bath and Walk-in Closet. Private Patio off Kitchen. Reserved Parking. Community has on-site club house, that includes fitness center, pool, etc... Call today for a private showing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert