3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,500

Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Condo at Lakeridge Townhomes. Living Room with Wood Floor, Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar and appliances. Each room is on separate leases. Powder Bath off Living. Bedroom complete with Private Bath and Walk-in Closet. Private Patio off Kitchen. Reserved Parking. Community has on-site club house, that includes fitness center, pool, etc... Call today for a private showing!