3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,500

Well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage property in Southwood Terrace. Large living area with a fireplace. Tile in kitchen and bathrooms, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Newly bath tubs in both bathrooms. Nice size fenced yard. Convenient to schools, parks, hospitals, grocery stores and restaurants etc. Refrigerator will be provided. Available 7/1/2022.