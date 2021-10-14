Ready for move in, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home features spacious size bedrooms with large walk-in closets, and a large storage closet downstairs. Kitchen comes with large size pantry, refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher and electric range. Washer and dryer included. Outside storage area connected to a 2 spot covered carport with additional parking space and nice size patio area. Just a few blocks away from A&M bus route. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and more. Call to schedule your showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Benediction to a victory: At chancellor's request, clergy bless Kyle Field prior to Texas A&M win over Alabama
The initial trajectory of Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s last-second kick Saturday was wrong. Off of his foot, the hooking bid appeared des…
As fans poured over the railings of Kyle Field when Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal sailed through the uprights giving the Aggies a 41-38 win …
A Grimes County 3-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday was found alive Saturday.
Bryan police have identified the person who died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday as a 28-year-old Bryan woman.
Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they doing.
Texas A&M achieved the unexpected by ending No. 1 Alabama’s 58-quarter streak of holding a lead, then ended the Crimson Tide’s 19-game win…
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Brazos County health officials reported 11 new virus-related deaths and 71 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Graham Hogan got a birthday wish earlier this month that every kid who plays baseball would love the chance to have — meet one of their favori…
Two men were in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after sheriff's deputies reported finding nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in their car …