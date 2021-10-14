3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,500

Ready for move in, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home features spacious size bedrooms with large walk-in closets, and a large storage closet downstairs. Kitchen comes with large size pantry, refrigerator, built in microwave, dishwasher and electric range. Washer and dryer included. Outside storage area connected to a 2 spot covered carport with additional parking space and nice size patio area. Just a few blocks away from A&M bus route. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and more. Call to schedule your showing today.