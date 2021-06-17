3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,500

Don't miss this 3 bedrooms 3 bathroom condo located in the gated Lakeridge Townhomes community with bus route access being just ONE mile from Texas A&M! Features include an open kitchen with granite countertops, oversized bedrooms with their own personal full bathrooms, walk-in closets, individual thermostats, and private parking spaces! Amenities include a resort-style pool + ALL the amenities you could ask for!