3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,425

3 bed/3 bath Gateway Villas Condo located near TAMU, Dinning, and shopping. Features include granite countertops in kitchen and all bathrooms, spacious study room on second floor. Corner unit with patio in the back and close to the pool.

