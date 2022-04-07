 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,400

Available for 4/15/22 move in! Come see this newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Featuring new paint, fixtures and flooring!! Convenient to everything that matters...restaurants, shopping, parks, schools and so much more!! Covered back patio with a privacy fence and a huge backyard with mature trees! Less than 1 minute from Campus. Down the street from a gorgeous park with walking trails and a pond!

