3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,395

3 bedroom 3 bath condo just one mile from Texas A&M! This condo features an open kitchen with granite countertops, oversized bedrooms with personal full bathrooms, walk-in closets, individual thermostats, and personal parking spaces. Located in the gated community of Lakeridge Townhomes, amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, high-speed internet access and more!

