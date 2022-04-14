3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,300

Three bedroom, three bath duplex backs up to green space and available July 1, 2022! Updated with solid surface flooring throughout, screen doors on front and back, and a grey color pallet on the walls. Quick drive to A&M, walking distance to Cypress Grove, and close to all sorts of shopping & restaurants. Vaulted ceiling in living room and an open floor plan. Lots of cabinets, counter space, and a pantry in kitchen. Large rooms- each with its own bath, no sharing (yeah!) Two rooms include on-suite bathrooms. Large yard with extended patio and additional grill patio. Unit comes with fridge, washer, dryer, and lawn maintenance. Stove replaced, dishwasher, and dryer replaced in 2021. VERY quiet street. Pergola and shelving in utility closet do not convey and will be removed at end of current lease.