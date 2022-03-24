 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,300

AVAILABLE IN ! Welcome home! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath duplex has all the amenities to make your home comfortable. Spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling and built in study area. Open kitchen is supplied with all of the appliances. There is a fenced back yard. This duplex is conveniently located near shopping, Kroger, College Station Medical Center and Scott and more. Schedule your viewing today! (Photos and Video tour are of adjacent unit and should be used for reference only. Finishes may vary)

