 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,275

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,275

This adorable 3 BD/ 3BA duplex has been very well cared for! Each bedroom has its own bathroom and walk in closet! Property comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer! Close to TAMU campus, restaurants, shopping and blocks (walking distance) away from CSISD schools! Don't miss this great opportunity today!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert