3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,100

AVAILABLE FOR JULY 2022 MOVE IN! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs condo close to TAMU, restaurants, grocery stores, and lots of entertaining! Great natural light throughout the home. Washer / Dryer included. Bus route picks up right in front of the complex. Pre lease today!

