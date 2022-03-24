3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,100

AVAILABLE FOR JULY 2022 PRE-LEASE! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. Newly updated 3 bed, 2 bath condo within minutes of restaurants, grocery stores and tons of entertainment! New carpet, wood vinyl plank flooring, paint, granite countertops, fixtures and lots more! Bus route picks up in front of complex! Washer/Dryer included. Schedule your viewing today!