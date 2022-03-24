3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,100

AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2022 PRE-LEASE! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. 3 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs condo within just minutes of restaurants, grocery stores and tons of entertainment! New carpet, wood vinyl plank flooring, paint, granite counter tops, fixtures and much more. TAMU bus route picks up in front of the complex. Washer and dryer included!