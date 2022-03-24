3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,100

AVAILABLE FOR JULY 2022 PRE-LEASE! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. 701 Balcones is located in south College Station within walking distance to the TAMU bus route, A&M Consolidated High School, and Georgie K. Fitch Park. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment is downstairs and includes kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer.