 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,100,000

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,100,000

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,100,000

Come & tour this incredible custom Mariott Home in the fabulous Winding Creek Estates neighborhood. This home sits on 1.6 acres with a 25 meter lap pool (2 sitting shelves), a 3 car garage and too many upgrades to write here (see list attached). A few features include: 2 flex areas (could be sitting rooms, study, play room etc), mud room, dry bar, indoor home gym and a floating staircase. The kitchen boasts black stainless steel appliances, a very large walk in pantry and a wine cooler. The primary bathroom is absolutely spectacular: enjoy the many pictures attached. The primary area connects to the home gym and has a floating staircase to a flex room. From the wall mounted toilets to the foam insulation in the ceiling and walls, the butt glass to the home automation system, the LED lit granite to the fire glass linear fireplace, the sellers attention to detail is truly incredible. Tour this home and be wowed at every turn.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert