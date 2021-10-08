Come & tour this incredible custom Mariott Home in the fabulous Winding Creek Estates neighborhood. This home sits on 1.6 acres with a 25 meter lap pool (2 sitting shelves), a 3 car garage and too many upgrades to write here (see list attached). A few features include: 2 flex areas (could be sitting rooms, study, play room etc), mud room, dry bar, indoor home gym and a floating staircase. The kitchen boasts black stainless steel appliances, a very large walk in pantry and a wine cooler. The primary bathroom is absolutely spectacular: enjoy the many pictures attached. The primary area connects to the home gym and has a floating staircase to a flex room. From the wall mounted toilets to the foam insulation in the ceiling and walls, the butt glass to the home automation system, the LED lit granite to the fire glass linear fireplace, the sellers attention to detail is truly incredible. Tour this home and be wowed at every turn.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,100,000
