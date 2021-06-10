3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $0

Hickory: Introducing the Hickory floor plan in our Midtown Reserve community. This adorable alley access home plan is designed to maximize the square footage of the home without sacrificing design. This is a two-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. You are greeted by a bright and welcoming family room that flows effortlessly in to the locations of the bedrooms in the house. The kitchen is centrally located with the spacious dining room off to the side and features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and a decorative tile back splash. Bedroom 1 is generously sized and is complete with a large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. The second floor offers the second full bathroom and two additional bedrooms. The garage is accessed off the back of the home. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED package that features: Alexa Voice Control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt, Home Hub, Light Switch and Thermostat. View More