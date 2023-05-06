Get in early on this New Construction Home and help make some finishing choices. This home will have 3 bedrooms 2-1/2 bath and an office. The main area of the home has a open concept with a cathedral ceiling in the living and kitchen area. There will be a 24x36 Barn to match the home. All of this will be situated on 5.9 acres. Completed Construction is estimated for Jan 2024.
3 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $949,950
