3 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $825,000

Step up on the porch and sit a while! Enjoy the natural breeze that is always present or the overhead fans as you sit and enjoy the 360 degree views (like Kyle Field) from your front door or enjoy the sunrise with a hot cup of coffee or the sunset with a tall glass of sweet tea (this home sits on one of the highest elevations in the county). Walk through the doors of this spacious property and feel at home. The kitchen is a cooks delight with tons of counter and cabinet space, large island/eating bar, and a huge walk-in pantry. This 2 story home has 3 full master bedrooms each with full bathrooms attached. The primary master is situated down stairs, it has a large walk in closet, the spa bathroom has an oversized walk-in shower. This home has lots of built-in nooks including a reading area w/bookcases or sit in your living room and enjoy the warmth of the fireplace. Upstairs you'll find the other 2 bedrooms and bathrooms which are separated by another living area that leads out onto an oversized balcony exposing more stunning views. Just when you think there's nothing else that can make this home any cooler there's also a large 6' thick concrete bunker/panic room under the home. it sleeps 5 and has a kitchen and bathroom w/shower (only 15 acres and the home are part of this sale, the other 4.19 acres may become available at a later date). Call for an appointment today!