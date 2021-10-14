3 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $75,000

If you have been looking for a fixer upper on a large lot where you can flex your creativity, take a look at this one acre tract in Beaver Creek Subdivision with a 3/2 single wide, barn, small pond, and storage building. The home is almost 1200 square feet , split floor plan with a huge island kitchen that is open to a large living room. New flooring and paint could make this home feel like brand new. There is a barn and plenty of room for 4H or fair projects outside as well as a storage building. Beaver Creek is a deed restricted subdivision with several community lakes, volunteer fire department and an active home owners association. It is located just a short distance from College Station and TAMU and zoned for Snook ISD schools.