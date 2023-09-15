This one is the WHOLE country living package! Wildlife EXEMPTION in place, + 17 gorgeous acres, nice established POND with heavy WOODED backdrop, PAVED FM frontage, a SHORT COMMUTE to Caldwell and BCS area, nice improved coastal PASTURES and a COMFORTABLE ranch style 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Nice interior features include 2 stunning rock fireplaces - one in the living room and one in the master bedroom, and a large game family room just off the main living area. The kitchen is open to the living space with an adjoining dining area with french doors leading to and expansive covered porch over looking a beautiful back yard with heavy treed back drop. CONVENIENT and PRIVATE are two rare features found together but this location is the best of both. With a little TLC and updating this home could be your country dream come true!