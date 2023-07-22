Newer home on 5 acres, just outside of Caldwell city limits! Cross through the big pipe entrance, and meander down the gravel drive to this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Double front doors welcome you into this open concept house that features soaring fireplace, large kitchen with dining area, large island, quartz countertops, soft close cabinets with ambient lighting that reach the ceiling, double oven, and farmhouse sink. There is a separate rear entrance with mud room, large utility space, and walk in pantry. The primary bedroom is large in size and has an ensuite bath. Inside you will find double separated vanities, stand alone shower, clawfoot tub, and custom walk in closet. There are two more bedrooms of considerable size, both with built in dressers included in the closets. The second bath also has double vanities, and a separated shower tub combo. This special home has lots of great features to see. Secluded country living at its best! Come take a tour!