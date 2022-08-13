3 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $625,000

A rare opportunity presents itself with this gorgeous 2 -story, custom built home situated on one of the highest elevations in the county and scenic countryside views. Upon entering the 3248 sf home, you are first greeted with a beautifully tiled staircase and rock covered porch that spans across the front of the house. The great room is inviting with high ceilings and a wood burning fireplace open to the dining area and stunning kitchen with a 11’x4’ granite island and granite countertops, plenty of cabinets for storage above and under counters. The oversized 15’x4’ walk in pantry is an added delight for even more hide-away storage. There is a spacious 11’x5’ laundry room and a 9’x4’ full bathroom located on the main floor along with a couple of 8’x5’ recessed areas, one with built-in bookshelves, for separate reading and office space. The Master Bedroom, also located on the first floor has a large closet space and Master Bathroom with separate vanities, separate tub and showers featuring beautiful tile. The second floor features the second living area with double doors to the beautiful balcony! From this space, you can see the lights of Kyle Field, Texas A&M and amazing views across the valley of Burleson County. This area separates the 2 upstairs ensuite bedrooms with more recessed spaces featuring their own private full bathrooms. Stop dreaming and start living with this beautiful home on 5 acres in Burleson County! Get in touch to arrange a viewing.