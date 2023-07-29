This home is only two years old! It's ready for someone wanting to retire, a teacher or administrator or anyone who wants the convenience of being close to town but not an "in town" feel. The Arrowhead Farms community offers a playground, sidewalks, and a small library box near their park. This home offers the ease of a newer home without going through the building hassle. The living square feet is 1,354 sf per the home plans, with an additional 360sf plus in the garage area. The open dining room, kitchen with peninsula for sitting at, and living room make this area feel very large. The ceilings are trayed and raised to about 10 feet tall in these living areas. The primary bedroom easily fits a king sized bed with room for dressers or a sitting area. The primary bathroom offers a walk in shower as well as a tub. The walk in closet is impressive and a must see! Upgrades include: Level 2 Vinyl Flooring Tile in the Bathrooms and Laundry Room Level 2 Carpet in Bedrooms Ring Door Camera Backsplash in Kitchen Painted Garage Walls Garage Door Opener with 2 Remotes Matching Fans with Lights Fixtures in All Bedrooms Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, Refrigerator Can Be Negotiable Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms The backyard fence is raised off of the ground, making it more like 6 1/2 to 7 feet tall. The sellers put paneling at the base to ensure their dogs couldn't get out. If you're a buyer looking for a safe backyard for pets, this one is ready.