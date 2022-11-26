Beautiful farmhouse tucked in the back of the Beaver Creek neighborhood. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, kitchen island, all kitchen appliances, and washer & dryer are included. There are built-in loft beds in the 2nd bedroom. The property is fenced, and there is an additional 100 ft of property that can be fenced in at the rear of the property. There is a decent sized front & back porch for plenty of room to entertain. Decent open back yard with fire pit. Enough parking for a boat and 4 to 5 additional vehicles in drive way. There is a 12x24 ft fully electric shop with a concrete slab, that can be used as a single car garage or work shop. Shop door is manual lift. There is a water well onsite that features a whole house filtration system and water softener. There is also new water system being installed in neighborhood for future city water hook up. Septic is on site as well.
3 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A smaller crowd at Kyle Field didn’t deter the Texas A&M football team during the Aggies’ 20-3 win over Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.
Texas A&M women’s volleyball coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn was relieved of her duties, effective immediately, A&M director of athletics Ross…
Texas A&M offensive lineman PJ Williams was arrested on a state jail felony possession of marijuana charge Saturday night stemming from an…
College Station police have identified the man killed in Saturday’s crash on Texas 6 involving a Santa’s Wonderland bus as Anthony Dewayne Joh…
Even when Texas A&M finally managed to win, it lost.
The Texas A&M football team in its season finale could upset sixth-ranked LSU, which would be great, but many fans already have turned the…
Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility
Texas DPS seeks $1.2B for academy training facility
Grammy nominations, the health of Roberta Flack and Jay Leno, and the death of Robert Clary | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top sports and entertainment stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.
Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone.
Whether you're interested in dog-sledding through the wilds or touring luxurious mansions, here are 50 favorite small-town destinations with something to offer everyone.