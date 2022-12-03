Beautiful farmhouse tucked in the back of the Beaver Creek neighborhood. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, kitchen island, all kitchen appliances, and washer & dryer are included. There are built-in loft beds in the 2nd bedroom. The property is fenced, and there is an additional 100 ft of property that can be fenced in at the rear of the property. There is a decent sized front & back porch for plenty of room to entertain. Decent open back yard with fire pit. Enough parking for a boat and 4 to 5 additional vehicles in drive way. There is a 12x24 ft fully electric shop with a concrete slab, that can be used as a single car garage or work shop. Shop door is manual lift. There is a water well onsite that features a whole house filtration system and water softener. There is also new water system being installed in neighborhood for future city water hook up. Septic is on site as well.
3 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $245,900
