3 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $224,900

Homes on small acreage in the country don't become available to often, so if you've been looking a while, here's your chance. Home is situated on 2.26 acres that are manicured into a beautiful park like setting. The property is completely fenced, and has a gate with electric and lights already in place at the entrance. As you meander up the drive you'll notice a little pond/tank that is approx. 12 ft deep off to the right. At the back of the property you will find a 18x18 storage shed and a 12x30 loafing/implement shed, both with electricity and lights. The loafing/implement shed is also wired with a 220 outlet. You will also find a chain link fenced pen that could be used for your dogs, chickens or 4-H projects. The outside of the home has been painted in the last couple of years and the roof is about 5 years old. The inside has also had some recent painting and a completely remodeled bathroom. To the right of the kitchen is an awesome little nook with built in shelves that could be used as additional pantry space or could be used as a home office. The possibilities are endless with this property. There is ample room to add on to the home in the future or add additional buildings/barns if needed. If everything this property offers isn't already enough, the icing on the cake is location. You will be about 15 minutes to the A&M RELLIS Campus and 25 minutes to the main campus. Property is centrally located about 1.5 hours to Houston, Austin and Huntsville.