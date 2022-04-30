Beautiful BRAND NEW home 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths in Arrowhead Farms subdivision in Caldwell. Great location: only 20 minutes from RELLIS or Bryan/College Station, and walking distance to Caldwell High school. This home offers an open floor plan. Granite countertops throughout. Huge master bedroom and bathroom with bathtub, separate standing shower, and large walk-in closet. Enjoy a large backyard completely fenced and with a concrete patio to set a relaxing or entertaining area. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. **Ready to move-in on June 1st.
3 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $1,800
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Avenue in Bryan a…
Texas A&M officials unveiled plans and renderings Monday for a new indoor football practice facility, indoor track stadium and academic ce…
Note: College Station ISD elementary schools are graded on a nine-week period. All other schools are graded on six-week periods. This list was…
A New York judge is holding former President Trump in civil contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena related to the state AG's probe of Trump's company.
Dalton Carnes is known for clutch catches as a wide receiver during football season, but the senior showed his impact on the diamond with a th…
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, daughters of President George W. Bush and granddaughters of President George H.W. Bush, discussed th…
A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter.
A new omicron mutant that is a descendent of the earlier “stealth omicron” has quickly gained ground in the United States. Here's what you should know.
Texas A&M's baseball game against Sam Houston State set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. has been canceled due to inclement weather and field cond…
There’s never been any doubt in Jalen Wydermyer’s mind that he would find himself in this position.