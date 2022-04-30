3 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $1,800

Beautiful BRAND NEW home 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths in Arrowhead Farms subdivision in Caldwell. Great location: only 20 minutes from RELLIS or Bryan/College Station, and walking distance to Caldwell High school. This home offers an open floor plan. Granite countertops throughout. Huge master bedroom and bathroom with bathtub, separate standing shower, and large walk-in closet. Enjoy a large backyard completely fenced and with a concrete patio to set a relaxing or entertaining area. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. **Ready to move-in on June 1st.