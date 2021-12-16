 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $1,750

This brand new 3 bedroom home is walking distance to Caldwell High School and a short drive from charming downtown Caldwell. Located in Arrowhead Farms, this home features an open floor plan, 2 full bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a HUGE master suite. The large back yard is completely fenced and offers a concrete patio. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Call today for a private tour! *Sod and blinds will be installed prior to move-in. Both are back-ordered.

