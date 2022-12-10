3 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $1,750

Available for move in March 3rd 2023! Located in the newly developed Arrowhead Farms subdivision in Caldwell, TX. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is one of the most popular Stylecraft floor plans, and for good reason! Be blown away by the way the corner kitchen looks out into the open concept living room & dining area, giving you opportunity to feel connected with those in your home. A home designed with you in mind so that your space gives everyone ample room. Well appointed master bathroom with double vanity sinks, walk-in shower and large soaking tub. Owner will accept small pets under 25 pounds, must be house trained. Don't miss this incredible rental opportunity, this one will not last! Showing to start January 2, 2023.