3 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $1,650

Welcome home to Arrowhead Farms in Caldwell, near BCS, TAMU and RELLIS Campus! This brand new development is convenient to schools and everything Caldwell has to offer! This gorgeous 3/2 home has everything you need. The spacious open kitchen is complete with granite countertops, GE appliances, beautiful cabinets, large pantry and a stainless steel double sink. Looking to relax after the days work? The large primary bedroom has an attached bathroom that welcomes you with a large Aquatics garden tub, separate shower and a granite vanity! You will definitely feel at home with the peaceful country views in your very large shaded backyard. The oversized laundry room and 2 car garage with opener and keypad are icing on the cake!