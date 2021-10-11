3 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $1,500,000

Beautiful 55 Acre sanctuary with a 2,900 square foot Stone house nestled behind 2 huge live Oak trees. Property features a 3 bed 2 bath home with hardwood floors, tile & tons of space to stretch out, including a game room with a TheraSpa hot tub, plus an oversized 2 car garage with a sink. House is wired with an alarm system, 2 HVAC units, 2 water heaters, and a wood burning fireplace. Welded Pipe fence along front of property on FM 166, on the entrance road to the house and surrounding the yard area. The remaining property has with barbed wire fence and is cross fenced into 3 separate pastures. All the fences are in great shape. Property also features 4 ponds, automatic entrance gate, a fenced 1000 gallon l.p. gas tank with a new 24,000 kw Generac l.p. gas generator system which will run the entire house and barns. Property also includes 2 horse barns, 1 barn with concrete feed room with 3 stalls with water, electricity and fans with runs and 2 outside grazing paddocks, the 2nd barn has 2 inside stalls and 2 pens with loafing sheds with water, concrete feed room and also can be used as cattle gathering pen. Dog kennel is 12’x20’ with electricity, sink, 2 air conditioners and 5 dog pens with separate automatic water & outside runs. Shop with concrete floor and electricity and a large 21x38 equipment storage barn. Water well with softener and insulated well house.