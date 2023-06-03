HORSE PROPERTY HOME RENTALS! Minutes from Cooks Point-Hwy 21, 25 minutes from BCS! The property consists of a Brand New 3 bedroom/2 bath home, fenced yard, a private storage building, and a private 90X50 pasture with cover for a horse. The property offers trailer parking, lawn maintenance, 2 car parking pad for each home, and 50 acres to ride and explore by horseback. Washer and Dryer are included in the home. Don't miss out on this country gem, you will want to enjoy the beautiful scenic views from your backyard and the peaceful country side. Call today to apply!