HORSE PROPERTY HOME RENTALS! Minutes from Cooks Point-Hwy 21, 25 minutes from BCS! The property consists of a Brand New 3 bedroom/2 bath home, fenced yard, a private storage building, and a private 90X50 pasture with cover for a horse. The property offers trailer parking, lawn maintenance, 2 car parking pad for each home, and 50 acres to ride and explore by horseback. Washer and Dryer are included in the home. Don't miss out on this country gem, you will want to enjoy the beautiful scenic views from your backyard and the peaceful country side. Call today to apply!
3 Bedroom Home in Caldwell - $1,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person died from a steam engine explosion at the Oak Grove Power Plant off F.M. 979 between Bremond and Franklin on Wednesday morning, acc…
Sam Bennett is hitting the big time in a big way.
The Texas A&M baseball team, gathered in the Letterman's Club in Kyle Field, celebrated when the Aggies' name was called as a part of the …
A spoofed phone call is believed to be the reason why Texas A&M officials issued two Code Maroon alerts for bomb threats at White Creek Ap…
Content by Texas A&M University-Central Texas. A national shortage of qualified teachers has inspired Texas A&M to innovate creative s…