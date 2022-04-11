3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $985,000

Improved 25 acres, nestled just outside the city limits and only 13 miles from Kyle Field, offer the serenity of country living…close to town. Open grassland, ideal for grazing or hay production, offers the perfect combination of cattle or equine options, along with the privacy of a rural setting. The homestead acreage provides you with nearly 460’ of paved road frontage, as well as a fenced and private gated drive to the Ranch-style retreat. As you step inside this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, your eyes are immediately drawn upwards to the cathedral ceiling accented by multiple wood beams and joists that span the open great room. 14” designer ceramic tile floors lead you to a spacious kitchen; complete with granite countertops and beautiful wood cabinets for tons of storage. Detailed wood millwork adorns each window and door surround; while brushed nickel fixtures and hardware complete each room's décor. An oversized laundry and utility room, located just off the mudroom, also provides a ½-bath for convenience. The front/back yards are fully fenced, with an amazing covered back porch overlooking the south acreage. A fully functional 37X50 barn includes additional covered storage 30X50 for implements, hay, and livestock. Currently, a working cattle operation, the opportunity to own this piece of Brazos Valley doesn’t come along very often.