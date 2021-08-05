Excellent Investment or First Time Home! Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath (newer tiled walk in shower for ease), setting on nice size lot with really shady big back yard for enjoying your time outside. This property offers unique floor plan, two of the bedrooms are extremely large, nice utility room located inside the house, galley kitchen with nice fridge and dining room close by, gas stove/oven, and newer gas furnace. This property is located on a corner lot and close to shopping, parks, health care, emergency services, quick access to Texas Ave, FM 2818, Hwy 21, and Bypass Hwy 6 also not far from Downtown Bryan and all that is offers. Shady trees and old world charm might just help make this property your next home.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $90,000
